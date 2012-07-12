FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Avast Software sees IPO priced at $9-$11 a share
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 8:57 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Avast Software sees IPO priced at $9-$11 a share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* To offer 9 mln shares

* To raise $90 mln at midpoint of expected price range

July 12 (Reuters) - Anti-virus provider Avast Software B.V. said it expects its U.S. initial public offering of 9 million shares to be priced at $9 to $11 apiece.

The Amsterdam, Netherlands-based company, which sells avast! Free Antivirus, will raise $90 million from the IPO, at the midpoint of the expected price range.

The company filed to raise up to $200 million in December.

AVG Technologies NV, which makes free PC and mobile anti-virus software, had gone public in February.

The company’s shares, which fell 19 percent on its market debut, now trade more than 25 percent below their IPO price.

Avast replaced Morgan Keegan with Jefferies as an underwriter to its IPO in April. Other underwriters include UBS Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank.

The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “AVST”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.