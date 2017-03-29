FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Shareholders in S.Africa's Aveng approve sale of 51 pct stake in Grinaker-LTA
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 29, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 5 months ago

Shareholders in S.Africa's Aveng approve sale of 51 pct stake in Grinaker-LTA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders in South Africa's Aveng approved the sale of a 51 percent stake in the Grinaker-LTA business to Kutana Construction, the company said on Wednesday, bringing in a partner owned by black women.

The deal helps Aveng, a 125-year-old company, to align the business with the government's economic agenda and policies aimed at transforming the South African construction industry and giving black people a more prominent ownership role.

In October, the construction firm announced plans to dispose of a 51 percent beneficial interest and a 45 percent economic interest to Kutana construction, a black women-owned entity, for 756 million rand ($57 million) to help the business become profitable again and introduce a black partner.

The 51 percent interest represents the legal voting position of the shares held by Kutana, while the 45 percent economic interest represents the benefit attributable to the firm.

Aveng said in a statement majority of shareholders approved the disposal at its general meeting.

Shares in Aveng were up 1.29 percent to 7.04 rand at 1046 GMT.

With rising unemployment, the ruling African National Congress is under increasing pressure to address gaping inequality that persists 23 years after the end of apartheid.

Black South Africans make up 80 percent of the 54 million population, yet most of the economy in terms of ownership of land and companies remains in the hands of white people, who account for around 8 percent of the population.

Aveng was one of seven construction companies which agreed in October to contribute a total of 1.5 billion rand over the next 12 years towards a fund to develop skills in the sector and give black workers a bigger role. ($1 = 13.0988 rand)

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.