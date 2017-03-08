FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
India's Avenue Supermarts IPO fully subscribed on first day
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 8, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 5 months ago

India's Avenue Supermarts IPO fully subscribed on first day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - India's Avenue Supermarts Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to 18.7 billion rupees ($280.32 million) was fully subscribed on the first day of the offer, exchange data showed on Wednesday.

The supermarket operator is selling shares in a range of 295-299 rupees a share in an offer that closes on Friday.

Its IPO is the country's biggest since PNB Housing Finance Ltd raised 30 billion rupees in an initial share sale in October.

The supermarket operator operates 118 stores across 45 cities under the "D'Mart" brand.

Separately, the IPO of Music Broadcast Ltd, the operator of FM radio channel Radio City, was subscribed 27 times as of 1025 GMT on the final day of bidding. ($1 = 66.7100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.