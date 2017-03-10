MUMBAI, March 10 The last day of bidding for an
initial public offering (IPO) by India's Avenue Supermarts Ltd
saw investors clamouring for the shares, tempted by the
company's strong credentials and with a continued momentum from
recent share offerings.
The IPO, which is seeking to raise up to 18.7 billion rupees
($281 million), saw bids for 106 times the number of shares
available, the company said in a statement based on data
available to it at 1900 local time (1330 GMT) on Friday.
The supermarket operator is selling shares in a range of
295-299 rupees each and its IPO is the country's biggest since
PNB Housing Finance Ltd raised 30 billion rupees in an
initial share sale in October.
"The level of initial demand seen was always humongous right
from the road show stage," said Subhrajit Roy, head of equity
capital market (ECM) origination at Kotak Investment Banking,
one of the country's top IPO advisers.
"This was a company with great financials, substantial
scale, strong brand recall, good management credibility and it
is way ahead of other companies in their entire peer group
despite owning assets. So, it had a good appeal."
The supermarket operates 118 stores across 45 cities under
the "D-Mart" brand.
Strong demand was seen by institutional and retail buyers,
Avenue Supermarkets said.
Earlier this week, the IPO of Music Broadcast Ltd, the
operator of FM radio channel Radio City, was subscribed 39 times
at close, showing continued demand at share sales after stock
exchange BS saw a 51 times over-subscription in January.
India's IPO market had its best year in six in 2016 with $4
billion worth of share sales, led by a $900 million issue in
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd, the country's
biggest private sector life insurer.
The momentum is expected to continue this year, especially
after the government's plan to list $1.6 billion worth of stakes
in state-run insurers.
"I would expect the momentum in IPOs to continue this year
but it's a myth that everything is getting sold. There will be
demand seen but investors are going to be wise about what they
buy," Kotak's Roy said.
($1 = 66.5775 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)