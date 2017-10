April 30 (Reuters) - *FDA staff reviewers to ask expert panel whether single trial for Aveo's kidney cancer drug Tivozanib is sufficient to support approval *FDA staff reviewers to ask panel whether another trial needed for Aveo's Tivozanib, "given the uncertainty in overall survival and availability of multiple therapies" *FDA staff reviewers expect Aveo trial will be adequately designed and :well conducted" and results will be internally consistent