Aveo to slash 62 pct jobs; focus on colon, breast cancer drug
#Market News
June 4, 2013 / 8:56 PM / 4 years ago

Aveo to slash 62 pct jobs; focus on colon, breast cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Aveo Oncology Inc said it would reduce about 62 percent of its workforce to cut costs and focus on its experimental colon and breast cancer drug as the company does not expect regulators to approve the drug for kidney cancer.

An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month decided in a 13-1 vote that an additional trial would be needed before approval for use of tivozanib in renal cell carcinoma.

The restructuring is expected to extend the company’s cash for at least two years, Aveo said in a statement.

