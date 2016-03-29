Aveo Pharmaceuticals to pay U.S. SEC $4 mln to settle kidney drug case

March 29 (Reuters) - Biotech company Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc will pay $4 million to settle civil charges that it misled investors about U.S. regulators’ concerns involving its drug to treat kidney cancer, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

Aveo, in settling the case, neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s allegations, the agency said.

The SEC’s case against three former Aveo executives involving statements the company made about the drug, Tivozanib, is continuing, the agency said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)