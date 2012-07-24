FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Avery Dennison 2nd-qtr profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 12:52 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Avery Dennison 2nd-qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and text throughout to clarify that profit, excluding adjustments, beat estimates)

July 24 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison Corp’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates as input costs declined.

Net income from continuing operations dipped to $51.3 million, or 49 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $53.1 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs and other one-time items, the company earned 56 cents per share.

Revenue was flat at $1.53 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 54 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.