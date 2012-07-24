CORRECTED-Avery Dennison 2nd-qtr profit beats estimates

(Corrects headline and text throughout to clarify that profit, excluding adjustments, beat estimates)

July 24 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison Corp’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates as input costs declined.

Net income from continuing operations dipped to $51.3 million, or 49 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $53.1 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs and other one-time items, the company earned 56 cents per share.

Revenue was flat at $1.53 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 54 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)