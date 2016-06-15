FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aveva says preliminary talks with France's Schneider Electric end
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 15, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Aveva says preliminary talks with France's Schneider Electric end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - British software maker Aveva Group Plc said on Wednesday that preliminary discussions with Schneider Electric SE had ended, without giving reasons for the termination.

Aveva also said it had applied to the UK Listing Authority for the suspension of its shares on the London Stock Exchange to be lifted.

Aveva said this week that it received a revised, conditional proposal from Schneider Electric, six months after the French company pulled out of a deal to buy a majority of the company. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

