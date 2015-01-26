FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Aveva Group warns on trading in energy software unit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 26, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Aveva Group warns on trading in energy software unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects para 2 to show oil and gas market accounts for 45 pct revenue, not enterprise solutions division)

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Aveva, whose software is used to design power plants, shipping and oil and gas facilities, warned it had seen more challenging market conditions in its enterprise solutions business due to its customers’ budget constraints.

The firm said on Monday that business generated by the oil and gas markets, which accounts for around 45 percent of its revenues, was experiencing increased uncertainty and reduced visibility due to the steep drop in oil price.

The group said it held 120 million pounds of cash at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Karolin Schaps)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.