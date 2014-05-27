BRIEF-Aveva adjusted profit up 11 percent.

May 27 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc
* FY revenue rose 8 percent to 237.3 million stg
* Final dividend 22 pence per share
* Total dividend 27 pence per share
* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 11 percent to 78.3 million stg
* Revenue of 237.3 million pounds (2013 - 220.2 million pounds)
* Adjusted profit before tax up 11 percent to 78.3 million pounds(2013 - 70.6 million pounds)
* Improvement in profit margin for year to 33 percent (2013 - 32 percent).
* We are confident in our ability to deliver further progress against our growth plans in future.