BRIEF-Aveva adjusted profit up 11 percent.
May 27, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aveva adjusted profit up 11 percent.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc

* FY revenue rose 8 percent to 237.3 million stg

* Final dividend 22 pence per share

* Total dividend 27 pence per share

* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 11 percent to 78.3 million stg

* Revenue of 237.3 million pounds (2013 - 220.2 million pounds)

* Adjusted profit before tax up 11 percent to 78.3 million pounds(2013 - 70.6 million pounds)

* Improvement in profit margin for year to 33 percent (2013 - 32 percent).

* We are confident in our ability to deliver further progress against our growth plans in future. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
