BRIEF-Avex Group Holdings subsidiary to set up new joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corp

May 11 (Reuters) - Avex Group Holdings Inc :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will establish a new joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corp
* Says the new joint venture will be engaged in the ticket sales service business in Tokyo, Japan
* Says the new joint venture will be capitalized at 490 million yen in all
* Says the subsidiary and Yahoo Japan Corp will hold 49 percentage and 51 percentage stakes in the joint venture, respectively
* Says effective date May 16
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oAn9Xn
