BRIEF-Avex Group Holdings subsidiary to set up new joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corp
May 11, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avex Group Holdings subsidiary to set up new joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Avex Group Holdings Inc :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will establish a new joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corp

* Says the new joint venture will be engaged in the ticket sales service business in Tokyo, Japan

* Says the new joint venture will be capitalized at 490 million yen in all

* Says the subsidiary and Yahoo Japan Corp will hold 49 percentage and 51 percentage stakes in the joint venture, respectively

* Says effective date May 16

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oAn9Xn

