Security software maker AVG opens R&D centre in Israel
June 17, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Security software maker AVG opens R&D centre in Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 17 (Reuters) - Security software maker AVG Technologies NV said on Wednesday it was opening a research and development centre in Israel that would focus on emerging mobile threats.

The facility in Tel Aviv will support more than 120 employees, said AVG, which has over 200 million monthly active users.

AVG Anti-Virus, the company’s most popular mobile product, was driven by the acquisition of Israeli start-up DroidSecurity in 2010, it noted.

“AVG’s rapidly growing mobile customer base makes this a critical time to build robust ... offerings, supporting the multiple mobile platforms and services that are so popular today,” said Harel Tayeb, AVG’s Israel country manager. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

