UPDATE 1-AVG Technologies Q4 net income falls

March 6 (Reuters) - AVG Technologies NV, a maker of free PC and mobile anti-virus software, posted a fall in quarterly net income, hurt mainly by higher expenses and investments in new products, and forecast growth in first-quarter revenue.

The company, which went public in February, reported fourth-quarter net income of $755,000, compared with $10.1 million, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents a share.

Revenue rose 29 percent to $74.3 million. Total operating expenses jumped 55 percent to $58.3 million.

For the first quarter, the company forecast revenue of $76 million to $78 million, on adjusted net income of $10 million to $11.5 million.

Shares of the Netherlands-based AVG were up 3 percent at $14.14 in extended trade. The stock closed at $13.69 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.