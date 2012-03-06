FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-AVG Technologies Q4 net income falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 net income $755,000 vs $10.1 mln a year ago

* Q4 rev jumps 29 pct to $74.3 mln

* Sees Q1 rev $76 mln-$78 mln

March 6 (Reuters) - AVG Technologies NV, a maker of free PC and mobile anti-virus software, posted a fall in quarterly net income, hurt mainly by higher expenses and investments in new products, and forecast growth in first-quarter revenue.

The company, which went public in February, reported fourth-quarter net income of $755,000, compared with $10.1 million, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents a share.

Revenue rose 29 percent to $74.3 million. Total operating expenses jumped 55 percent to $58.3 million.

For the first quarter, the company forecast revenue of $76 million to $78 million, on adjusted net income of $10 million to $11.5 million.

Shares of the Netherlands-based AVG were up 3 percent at $14.14 in extended trade. The stock closed at $13.69 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

