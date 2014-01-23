FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AVI posts 2013 revenue of ZAR 5.4 bln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 23, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-AVI posts 2013 revenue of ZAR 5.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Avi Ltd : * Says 2013 group revenue 5,400 million rand * Says overall sales performance was sound in a tough trading environment * Says strong volume growth in biscuits and snacks, both in South Africa and

regionally * Consolidated gross profit margin declined slightly due mainly to gross margin

pressure in the footwear businesses * Consolidated operating profit margin in line with that for the same period in

the prior year * Says consolidated heps for the total operations of the group for 6 months

ended to be up by between 8 pct and 11 pct

