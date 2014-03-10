BRIEF-AVI H1 HEPS from continuing ops rises 10 pct

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - Avi Ltd : * Says revenue for six months ended December 31 from continuing operations up 10 pct to R5,40 billion * Says operating profit from continuing operations for six months ended December 31 up 11 pct to R1,02 billion * Says headline earnings per share from continuing operations up 10 pct to 231 cents * Says interim dividend for six months ended December 31 up 33% to 120 cents per share in line with reduced dividend cover * Says expect the current constrained consumer demand environment to persist and possibly worsen if interest rates continue to rise * Weaker rand to result in continued margin pressure which is likely to result in selling price hikes in many categories in 2nd semester