FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AVI H1 HEPS from continuing ops rises 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 10, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-AVI H1 HEPS from continuing ops rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - Avi Ltd : * Says revenue for six months ended December 31 from continuing operations up 10 pct to R5,40 billion * Says operating profit from continuing operations for six months ended December 31 up 11 pct to R1,02 billion * Says headline earnings per share from continuing operations up 10 pct to 231 cents * Says interim dividend for six months ended December 31 up 33% to 120 cents per share in line with reduced dividend cover * Says expect the current constrained consumer demand environment to persist and possibly worsen if interest rates continue to rise * Weaker rand to result in continued margin pressure which is likely to result in selling price hikes in many categories in 2nd semester

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.