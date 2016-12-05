FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avianca looks to start operating in Argentina
December 5, 2016 / 5:55 PM / in 9 months

Avianca looks to start operating in Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's largest airlines, has requested approval to operate domestic and international flights in Argentina, the country's government said on Monday.

Argentina will hold a public hearing on Dec. 27 to consider proposals from Avian Lineas Aereas SA, the subsidiary Avianca hopes to open in Argentina, as well as smaller companies Alas del Sur, American Jet, Andes Lineas Aereas y FB Lineas Aereas.

Avianca is controlled by Bolivian-born entrepreneur German Efromovich's Synergy Group. The company transported 28.3 million passengers to 105 destinations in 2015.

Last month Synergy ordered 12 72-600 turboprop airlines from European aircraft maker ATR to be used by Avianca in Argentina.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Tom Brown

