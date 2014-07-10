FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avianca Brazil says new Sao Paulo airport rules help Azul more
July 10, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Avianca Brazil says new Sao Paulo airport rules help Azul more

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Avianca Brazil, the country’s third-largest airline, will not receive the boost it had hoped for in the redistribution of rights at a key Sao Paulo airport, the airline’s chief executive told reporters on Thursday.

Jose Efromovich said smaller rival Azul Linhas Aereas, which is controlled by JetBlue Airways Corp founder David Neeleman, will be favored by new rules aimed at a more even distribution of flight times, known as slots, between airlines.

Azul is poised to pick up more slots because it still has no foothold at the domestic Congonhas airport, according to Efromovich, who runs Avianca Brazil separately from his family’s Colombia-based Avianca Holdings SA.

The new rules, published by civil aviation authority ANAC on Wednesday, are aimed at breaking up a near-stranglehold on the domestic hub by leading airlines Gol Linhas Aereas SA and the TAM unit of Latam Airlines Group SA.

The redistribution will also consider criteria such as the each airline’s timeliness and share of Brazil’s regional aviation market, where Azul has focused its rapid growth. (Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
