SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - There are no clear signs of Brazilian demand for air travel rebounding by the end of the year, the chief executive of airline Avianca Brasil told reporters on Wednesday, underscoring a sluggish recovery in Latin America's largest economy.

"(Demand) has stopped falling," said Frederico Pedreira, CEO of Avianca Brasil, which is held privately by the controlling shareholder of Panama-based Avianca Holdings SA. (Reporting by Paula Laier)