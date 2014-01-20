FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GECAS may order 40 Boeing 737s worth $4 bln -sources
January 20, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

GECAS may order 40 Boeing 737s worth $4 bln -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - GECAS, the world’s largest aircraft leasing company, is close to placing an order for around 40 Boeing medium-haul jets, industry sources said on Monday.

The order may include a mixture of revamped Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, designed to save fuel with the introduction of new engines from 2017, and Boeing’s best-selling current model, the 737-800.

Such an order would be worth some $4 billion at list prices if split evenly betwen the two models.

Boeing and GECAS both declined comment.

GECAS is owned by General Electric which makes the engines for the 737 family in a transatlantic joint-venture co-owned by France’s Safran.

In October 2012, GECAS ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets and 10 current 737-800s and took options for up to 15 additional 737-800s. Boeing’s 737 competes with the Airbus A320.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
