ILFC takeover could trigger more aircraft leasing M&A - exec

DUBLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The $5 billion purchasae of leasing giant ILFC by AerCap could trigger more tie-ups in the aircraft leasing industry, a rival U.S. lessor said on Monday.

The deal “has shown that investors are ready to value leasing companies like other companies, based on earnings... rather than (aircraft) appraisers’ valuations,” said Ron Wainshal, Chief Executive of Connecticut-based Aircastle.

“This is a big catalyst and could open the door for more M&A activity,” he told a conference in Dublin hosted by Airline Economics.

AerCap announced plans last month to buy International Lease Finance Corp from insurer AIG, cementing the combined portfolio’s position as the industry’s number two by fleet size behind General Electric’s aircraft financing arm GECAS

AerCap Chief Executive Aengus Kelly said he expected the transaction to close in April or May.