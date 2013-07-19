FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US FTC approves GE purchase of Avio's aviation business
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2013 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-US FTC approves GE purchase of Avio's aviation business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - General Electric won U.S. antitrust approval for its $4.3 billion bid for Italian plane components maker Avio’s aviation business, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

The FTC approval was contingent on GE agreeing to not interfere with Avio’s AeroEngine division’s development of a key engine component for GE rival Pratt & Whitney.

In particular, Avio makes the accessory gearbox for Pratt & Whitney. Only GE and Pratt & Whitney make engines for Airbus’s A320neo aircraft, the FTC said.

General Electric won EU clearance for the transaction on Tuesday, after agreeing to protect strategic information related to the Eurofighter project. Avio is a key supplier to the Eurofighter, which competes with other combat planes powered by GE engines.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.