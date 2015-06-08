FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Qatar Airways CEO calls protectionist attacks a 'risk' to aviation
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Qatar Airways CEO calls protectionist attacks a 'risk' to aviation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that Baker made statement, not motion)

MIAMI, June 8 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker on Monday pressed the aviation industry’s largest trade group to reiterate its support of liberal air travel, calling protectionism a threat to aviation in a jab at U.S. airlines.

Baker in a statement called upon the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to address the flying freedoms of airlines.

The plea comes as U.S. airlines are attempting to persuade their government to alter “Open Skies” agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which they say gave more than $40 billion in subsidies to Gulf airlines, distorting competition.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Alwyn Scott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
