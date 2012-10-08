FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU emissions trading scheme should be opposed: India aviation min
#Industrials
October 8, 2012 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

EU emissions trading scheme should be opposed: India aviation min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - India’s aviation minister has urged Asia Pacific regulators to oppose measures like the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, calling it “unilateral”.

“We would request the delegates to oppose any unilateral environment measures imposed by a state or group like the EU ETS and work with ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) to evolve global environment protection on the basis of equity and consensus,” Ajit Singh told a conference of Asia Pacific aviation regulators on Monday.

India is among the countries opposed to an EU law that makes all airlines pay for carbon they emit on flights to and from Europe. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
