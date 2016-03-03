China's AVIC finalising merger of aircraft engine business

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - State-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) is finalising the 129 billion yuan ($19.71 billion) merger of its aircraft engine businesses, according to company filings, as part of an overhaul of the country’s state-owned conglomerates.

The restructuring is intended to create an aerospace and aviation giant which Beijing hopes eventually would compete with the likes of Pratt and Whitney, industry observers say.

In separate statements, AVIC’s listed subsidiaries AVIC Aviation Engine Corp, Sichuan Chengfa Aero Science and Technology Co and AVIC Aero-Engine Controls Co said they would have a new state parent and that executives of the new firm had been nominated.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in mid-2015 the government would spend the next two years dealing ruthlessly with over-capacity, with loss-making companies going “under the knife”.

Beijing has already pushed the merger of its railcar makers, along with its biggest shipping and nuclear conglomerates.