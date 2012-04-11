Avid 1st-qtr revenue forecast misses estimates

April 11 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc forecast first-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates, hurt by weaker demand in its creative enthusiast segment, sending its shares down more than 17 percent after the bell.

The maker of digital audio and video editing products forecast revenue of $152 million for the quarter ended March.

Avid expects an adjusted operating loss of about $8 million in the quarter.

Analysts on an average were expecting revenue of $161.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Avid were trading down 17 percent at $8.50 in aftermarket trade. They closed at $10.28 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.