Finmeccanica agrees Avio stake sale subject to IPO
May 31, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Finmeccanica agrees Avio stake sale subject to IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Finmeccanica said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to sell its stake in Avio to the state-controlled Italian Strategic Fund (FSI), subject to Avio being listed on the Milan stock exchange before the end of 2012.

In a statement, Finmeccanica said FSI will take about 15 percent of Avio after taking part in the initial public offering that will include a capital increase and after buying Finmeccanica’s stake.

Finmeccanica has around 14 percent of Avio.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

