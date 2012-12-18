FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avio owner says buyer needs to give growth and jobs guarantees
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

Avio owner says buyer needs to give growth and jobs guarantees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The main owner of Italy’s Avio said on Wednesday that the group which buys the aerospace supplier will need to provide guarantees on growth opportunities and jobs.

“Whoever wants to acquire control of Avio will... have to offer the same growth and development opportunites, with special attention to employment, ensured over these years by Cinven,” the owner said in a statement.

Avio is owned by BCV Investments, in which Cinven private equity has a majority stake.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday General Electric is set to clinch a deal to buy Avio and that Cinven has ended talks with rival French suitor Safran.

Cinven bought Avio in 2006 in a deal that valued it at about 2.6 billion euros.

Italian defense group Finmeccanica owns a 14 percent stake in Avio.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.