Italy state-backed fund interested in Avio

ROME, April 18 (Reuters) - Italian state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano said on Wednesday it was interested in investing in aero-engine parts maker Avio, in which Finmeccanica has a 14 percent stake.

“Avio operates in a strategic sector, and we are following the dossier with great interest,” Fondo Strategico Chief Executive Giovanni Gorno Tempini told a news conference.

He said the fund, which has a fundraising target of 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) but has not yet finalised any deal, was busy on various fronts and the first investments could be announced by the summer.

A source close to the matter said in March that banks had restarted work on plans to list Avio, with a view to an initial public offering in June if market conditions remained positive.

Avio, controlled by private equity fund Cinven, had also attracted bid interest from France’s Safran.

At a news conference, Tempini did not say if the fund was interested in other assets that Finmeccanica may sell, such as its rail technology affiliate Ansaldo STS or its unprofitable train-making unit AnsaldoBreda.

Press reports have said Fondo Strategico could buy stakes in units that the Italian aerospace and defence company wants to sell to streamline its operations and avoid a credit rating cut.