FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy state-backed fund interested in Avio
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

Italy state-backed fund interested in Avio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, April 18 (Reuters) - Italian state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano said on Wednesday it was interested in investing in aero-engine parts maker Avio, in which Finmeccanica has a 14 percent stake.

“Avio operates in a strategic sector, and we are following the dossier with great interest,” Fondo Strategico Chief Executive Giovanni Gorno Tempini told a news conference.

He said the fund, which has a fundraising target of 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) but has not yet finalised any deal, was busy on various fronts and the first investments could be announced by the summer.

A source close to the matter said in March that banks had restarted work on plans to list Avio, with a view to an initial public offering in June if market conditions remained positive.

Avio, controlled by private equity fund Cinven, had also attracted bid interest from France’s Safran.

At a news conference, Tempini did not say if the fund was interested in other assets that Finmeccanica may sell, such as its rail technology affiliate Ansaldo STS or its unprofitable train-making unit AnsaldoBreda.

Press reports have said Fondo Strategico could buy stakes in units that the Italian aerospace and defence company wants to sell to streamline its operations and avoid a credit rating cut.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.