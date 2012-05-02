FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avio files for Milan listing, IPO seen in July-sources
May 2, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Avio files for Milan listing, IPO seen in July-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian aero-engine parts maker Avio has filed a request to list on the Milan stock market, targeting an initial public offering in July, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Avio, which is controlled by private equity fund Cinven , had halted filing procedures for an IPO in October citing market volatility.

“Yes, they have presented the paperwork,” one of the sources said.

A second source said the listing remained the preferred option for Avio, which has been in talks with potential bidders including France’s Safran and private equity funds CVC Capital Partners and Clessidra.

Italy’s state-backed Strategic Fund also said last month it was interested in investing in the group.

Italian defence group Finmeccanica has a 14 percent stake in Avio.

Reporting By Massimo Gaia and Elisa Anzolin

