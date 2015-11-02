FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 2, 2015 / 2:57 AM / 2 years ago

Avis shares could zoom higher, Barron's says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shares of car-rental company Avis may double in the next two years due to its strong management team and underestimated earnings potential, Barron’s said in its November 2 edition.

The report said shares of Avis had reached more than $68 a share in January, but now hover in the $50 range following a decline in car-rental stocks that was sparked in part by concerns of potential competition from Uber Technologies Inc .

But with expected solid earnings growth and with a stock that trades at a discount to expected per share earnings in 2015 and 2016 for the Standard and Poor’s 500, the number of Avis skeptics on Wall Street is falling, Barrons said.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Andrew Hay

