Avis shares could zoom higher, Barron's says

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Shares of car-rental company Avis may double in the next two years due to its strong management team and underestimated earnings potential, Barron’s said in its November 2 edition.

The report said shares of Avis had reached more than $68 a share in January, but now hover in the $50 range following a decline in car-rental stocks that was sparked in part by concerns of potential competition from Uber Technologies Inc .

But with expected solid earnings growth and with a stock that trades at a discount to expected per share earnings in 2015 and 2016 for the Standard and Poor’s 500, the number of Avis skeptics on Wall Street is falling, Barrons said.