FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avis Budget 2nd-quarter profit beats, shares up
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

Avis Budget 2nd-quarter profit beats, shares up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Car rental company Avis Budget Group posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations on higher revenue in North America and lower fleet cost, sending its shares up 6 percent in after-market trade.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 18 percent at its North America segment, helped mainly by a 3 percent increase in revenue and a 13 percent fall in per-unit fleet costs.

The company said it now expects 2012 revenue between $7.2 billion and $7.5 billion, down from its prior estimate of $7.3 billion to $7.6 billion.

Avis, which dropped out of the race to buy Dollar Thrifty in September last year, has met the company several times this year, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Net income rose to $79 million, or 66 cents per share, from $52 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 94 cents per share.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $1.87 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $1.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $14.10 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.