New Issue-Avis Budget Car Rental adds $125 mln notes
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 9:55 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Avis Budget Car Rental adds $125 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Car Rental LLC/Finance Inc
on Monday added $125 million to an existing senior unsecured
note issue, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.	
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. 	
    Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.	
	
BORROWER: AVIS BUDGET CAR RENTAL LLC/FINANCE INC	
	
AMT $125 MLN    COUPON 8.25 PCT    MATURITY    01/15/2019	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 103.5    FIRST PAY   07/15/2012 	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 7.578 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/29/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 569 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

