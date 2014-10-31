FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omega Healthcare to buy Aviv REIT in $3 bln deal
October 31, 2014 / 10:34 AM / 3 years ago

Omega Healthcare to buy Aviv REIT in $3 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc said it would buy Aviv REIT Inc in a stock deal valued at $3 billion.

Aviv shareholders will receive 0.90 Omega shares for each share held.

Maryland-based Omega is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in and providing financing to the long-term care industry.

Chicago-based Aviv owns post-acute and long-term care skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare properties. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera)

