Former AIA chief exec a leading candidate to lead Aviva next: FT
November 17, 2012 / 3:00 AM / 5 years ago

Former AIA chief exec a leading candidate to lead Aviva next: FT

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mark Wilson, the former chief executive of Asian life insurer AIA Group, has emerged as the leading candidate for the top job at UK insurer Aviva , the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The FT report, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, said Aviva declined to comment. Wilson, a 45-year-old New Zealander who has spent most of his career in Asia, could not be reached for comment, it said.

Aviva has been run by chairman John McFarlane since May, after Andrew Moss stepped down as chief executive following a revolt by investors over his salary and the company’s under-par performance.

