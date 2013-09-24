FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aviva appoints new head of UK and Ireland general insurance
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 24, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

Aviva appoints new head of UK and Ireland general insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British insurance group Aviva has appointed a new head of its UK and Ireland general insurance business, as the group’s shake-up under its new chief executive continues apace.

Maurice Tullock will become CEO of Aviva UK and Ireland General Insurance, moving from his current job running the group’s Canadian business and replacing Robin Spencer who will leave the firm.

“One of my priorities since becoming CEO has been to strengthen Aviva’s management team and ensure we have the right people in the right jobs,” the group’s chief executive, Mark Wilson, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wilson joined the firm from AIA Group in January with a remit to turn the business around in the wake of an investor revolt in 2012 that forced out his predecessor.

Under his tenure Aviva has pushed ahead with withdrawing from non-core businesses and trimming staff numbers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.