LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Aviva

* Aviva Investors, the asset management business of Aviva plc announces a definitive agreement to sell US equity manager River Road Asset Management to Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.

* The sale represents a modest premium to group NAV and will increase both the IGD solvency surplus and economic capital surplus by £0.1bn.