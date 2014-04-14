FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aviva says sells stake in South Korean JV
April 14, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aviva says sells stake in South Korean JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Aviva sells stake in South Korean Joint Venture

* Reached agreement to sell its entire 47% stake in its South Korean business Woori Aviva Life Insurance (“Wali”) to Nonghyup Financial Group (“NHFG”)

* Transaction will have a neutral impact on group’s IFRS net assets and will increase economic capital surplus by £0.2bn, recognising reduced exposure to interest rate and credit risk

* Sale is subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

