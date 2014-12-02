BRIEF-Aviva agrees Friends Life Group offer

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Offer for friends life group limited by aviva plc

* Are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended all-share acquisition of friends life by aviva

* Holders of friends life shares will receive 0.74 new aviva shares for each friends life share they hold.

* Proposed acquisition would result in friends life shareholders owning approximately 26 per cent. Of issued ordinary share capital of enlarged aviva group