BRIEF-Aviva names Adrian Montague as chairman effective April 2015
#Financials
September 12, 2014 / 8:14 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aviva names Adrian Montague as chairman effective April 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Appoints Sir Adrian Montague as chairman from April 2015

* Follows announcement today that John will succeed Sir David Walker, as chairman of Barclays, following its AGM also in April 2015

* Appointment of Sir Adrian follows a selection process by nomination committee of board

* Board was made aware some time ago of possibility that John might need to leave earlier than he had anticipated to return to banking

* Appointment of Adrian has been approved by PRA and FCA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

