Oct 24 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc :

* Aviva plc to redeem 700 mln eur fixed/floating rate direct capital instruments

* Shall redeem euro DCIs in full on Nov 28, 2014 (i.e. First reset date) at their principal amount together with accrued interest to (but excluding) Nov 28, 2014