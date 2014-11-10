FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aviva closes AvivaSA IPO, extends agreement with Akbank
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aviva closes AvivaSA IPO, extends agreement with Akbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Aviva closes ipo of AvivaSA

* Final price is Turkish lira 47 per lot of 100 shares, in top quartile of initial price range, valuing company at Turkish lira 1.68 bn

* Avivasa is expected to be listed as “Avisa” on Istanbul Stock Exchange from 13 November 2014

* Pricing represents an implied multiple of 18x Avivasa’s historical net income

* Avivasa’s 15-year exclusive distribution agreement with akbank extended until 2029 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [AV.L IPO-AVIVASA.IS]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.