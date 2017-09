Dec 8 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Andy Briggs will join board of Aviva Plc as an executive director and Chief Executive Officer of Aviva’s UK & Ireland life business

* Proposed appointments are expected to become effective by Q2 of 2015

* Malcolm Williamson will become senior independent director of Aviva Plc