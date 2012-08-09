UPDATE 2-Insurer Aviva's U.S. writedown fuels disposal talk

* Writes down over $1 bln of goodwill at U.S. unit

* H1 operating profit 935 mln stg, down 10 pct

* Dividend unchanged at 10 pence per share

* Shares down 1 percent, lagging market

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Insurer Aviva wrote down the value of its U.S. business by more than $1 billion, fuelling speculation the unit is to be sold as part of a broader overhaul aimed at boosting the group’s financial performance.

Britain’s No. 2 insurer said it had written off 876 million pounds ($1.37 billion) of goodwill at the U.S. unit, which it bought for 2 billion pounds in 2006, eliminating all of its value above that of its assets.

Finance chief Pat Regan said the move was not intended to prepare the division for disposal.

But analysts, who believe the U.S. business is probably among 16 units earmarked for sale or closure last month, say the writedown would make it easier for Aviva to avoid booking a loss on a disposal, which now looked more likely.

Aviva has not identified which businesses it wants to shed, but said on Thursday after reporting lower-than-expected half-year profits that it had appointed investment banks to advise on the sale or closure of 10 of the 16 units.

The firm has greater exposure than its British rivals to the troubled euro zone, contributing to a persistently weak share price which in May prompted irate investors to force out former chief executive Andrew Moss.

Regan said the goodwill writedown reflected a drop in the U.S. operation’s expected future profits following a decision to deploy less capital to it.

“It’s not a statement of the market value of the U.S. business or anything you might want to read into it like that,” he told reporters on a conference call.

Sources told Reuters in April that Aviva was open to offers for the U.S. division, although analysts reckon buyers for it are scarce due to tough market conditions and worries about rising capital requirements.

The writedown was “presumably to mitigate the reported book value loss when the U.S. business is eventually sold,” Oriel Securities analyst Marcus Barnard wrote in a note.

RESTRUCTURING HITS PROFITS

Aviva also said its half-year operating profit fell by a bigger-than-expected 10 percent to 935 million pounds, weighed by 186 million pounds of restructuring costs and 40 million pounds of flood-related claims in Britain.

Analysts had expected a profit of about 1 billion pounds, according to a company poll.

“While this has been a challenging first half, we are taking the necessary actions to improve our position going forward,” said Executive Chairman John McFarlane.

Aviva shares were 1 percent lower by 1210 GMT, underperforming the Stoxx 600 European insurance share index, which was 0.45 percent higher.

The stock is up 6 percent in the year to date, lagging a 16 percent increase for the sector as a whole, which includes rivals major Prudential and Legal & General.

McFarlane, acting chief executive until a permanent replacement for Moss is found, said the company is on track to appoint his successor by early 2013.

The company said it would pay an unchanged interim dividend of 10 pence per share.

There had been speculation it might be forced to cut its payout to bolster its capital reserves, seen as vulnerable to potential losses on its euro-denominated investments.