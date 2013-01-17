FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aviva sells 49 pct stake in Malaysian JV to Sun Life
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Aviva sells 49 pct stake in Malaysian JV to Sun Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Aviva PLC : * Aviva announces sale of malaysian joint venture * Reached agreement to sell its 49% interest in cimb Aviva assurance berhad and

cimb Aviva takaful berhad * A consideration of £152 million 1 payable in cash * Transaction will increase aviva’s pro forma economic capital surplus coverage

ratio by approximately 2% to 171% * Parties will work to close the proposed transaction during the first half

2013. * To sell stake to Sun Life assurance company of Canada (“sla”), a subsidiary

of Sun Life Financial Inc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.