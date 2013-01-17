BRIEF-Aviva sells 49 pct stake in Malaysian JV to Sun Life

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Aviva PLC : * Aviva announces sale of malaysian joint venture * Reached agreement to sell its 49% interest in cimb Aviva assurance berhad and

cimb Aviva takaful berhad * A consideration of £152 million 1 payable in cash * Transaction will increase aviva’s pro forma economic capital surplus coverage

ratio by approximately 2% to 171% * Parties will work to close the proposed transaction during the first half

2013. * To sell stake to Sun Life assurance company of Canada (“sla”), a subsidiary

of Sun Life Financial Inc