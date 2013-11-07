FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aviva new business boosted by France, emerging markets
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Aviva new business boosted by France, emerging markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Insurer Aviva PLC said new business rose 14 percent across the group in the first nine months of 2013, buoyed by its core UK life operation and double digit growth in France and emerging markets.

Value of new business, Aviva’s key measure of growth, was 571 million pounds, the group said in a trading statement on Thursday, up from 503 million pounds in the first nine months of 2012.

However, the company cautioned it expects new business growth to moderate in the final quarter of 2013 relative to a strong period of growth at the end of 2012.

Aviva said the cost of paying out claims following heavy floods in Canada over the summer had kept operating capital generation unchanged from a year earlier at 1.3 billion pounds.

However, cost cutting measures had “more than offset” the impact of losses in Canada on cash flow, Aviva said.

“Progress is in line with our expectations and we remain focused on delivering cash flow plus growth,” said Chief Executive Mark Wilson, who joined at the end of 2012 and has pushed a restructuring agenda across the group, selling off non core businesses, cutting costs and improving profitability.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.