FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK insurer Aviva doubles CEO's pay to $8 mln in 2015
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

UK insurer Aviva doubles CEO's pay to $8 mln in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva more than doubled chief executive Mark Wilson’s pay to 5.67 million pounds ($8.1 million) last year, from 2.6 million in 2014, after the purchase of rival Friends Life, Aviva’s annual report showed on Tuesday.

Aviva completed the 5.6 billion pound acquisition in April 2015, creating a market leader in life insurance. It posted a 20 percent rise in operating profit for 2015.

Wilson received a bonus of 1.78 million pounds or 182 percent of his basic salary, compared with a maximum possible 200 percent payout, due to “strong financial performance” and progress on strategic objectives last year, Aviva said.

The CEO, who joined Aviva at the beginning of 2013, also received 2.56 million pounds from a long-term incentive plan (LTIP), based on three-year performance to end-2015. Wilson did not get any LTIP payments in 2014, the report showed. ($1 = 0.7000 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.