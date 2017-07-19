FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Aviva to sell life insurer Friends Provident International for 340 mln stg
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 6:30 AM / an hour ago

Aviva to sell life insurer Friends Provident International for 340 mln stg

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Aviva, Britain's biggest life insurer, said it would sell Friends Provident International (FPIL), which provides life assurance and investment products in Asia and the Middle East, to a unit of International Financial Group for 340 million pounds ($443 million).

The sale, which follows a strategic review, will allow Aviva to further reallocate capital to businesses that can bring higher returns and grow its business across Asia, the insurer said.

"Aviva has concluded that the business is not central to the group's strategy to focus on a small number of markets where it has scale and profitability or a distinct competitive advantage," it said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.