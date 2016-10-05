FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK's FCA fines Aviva for client money, asset outsourcing breaches
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

UK's FCA fines Aviva for client money, asset outsourcing breaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said it had fined British insurer Aviva Plc 8.2 million pounds ($10.4 million) for breaching rules relating to outsourcing client money and assets at its UK life adviser platform.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Aviva had failed to ensure that it had adequate controls and oversight arrangements over client money and assets it outsourced to third party administrators. bit.ly/2dJeGUP

"We fully accept the findings of the FCA's review. This should not have happened and we are sorry," Andy Briggs, CEO of Aviva UK Life, said in a statement.

"Aviva's customers have not suffered any loss and there has been no impact on advisers," Briggs said.

The company said the fine was for historical breaches between 2013 and 2015.

$1 = 0.7859 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.