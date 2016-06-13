MOVES-Aviva Investors appoints Anne Whitaker to board

June 13 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, said it appointed Anne Whitaker to its board with immediate effect.

Whitaker joins the board as an independent non-executive director. She is also chair of Aviva Investors' audit committee and a member of the unit's risk, remuneration and nomination committees, the company said.

Whitaker is currently a non-executive director of Markel International Insurance Co, a subsidiary of U.S.-based Markel Corp, a non-executive director of Hitachi Capital and a board member of UK's Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera)